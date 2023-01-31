Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old man who is missing.

According to police, Manuel Maldonado was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 23.

Maldonado’s family said he was in the area of Ninth Street near the harbor.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with brown steel toe boots.

Maldonado has the following tattoos, according to police:

Right hand: Mushroom

Right wrist: UFO

Left side of neck: Joker Smile

Contact the Ashtabula Police Department at 440-992-7172 if you see Maldonado or know his location.

