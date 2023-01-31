Bay Village firefighter saves life of Hawaii firefighter

2 Strong 4 Bullies
(Source: Facebook)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bay Village firefighter was recently on vacation in Hawaii when he rescued the life of a Maui County firefighter who was swept into a storm drain during heavy rains.

Bay Village Firefighter Jeremy Gillespie saw the incident happen from his lanai and sprang into action.

When Firefighter Gillespie reached the beach, he immediately started performing CPR.

Additional Maui County emergency workers assisted and were using an AED, but the pads were having trouble sticking, because everything was so wet, so tourists were throwing dry towels from their lanais to help.

Maui Firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, got his pulse back on the beach. He was then rushed to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura said Firefighter Evans-Dumaran is slowly making positive and promising signs of progress.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone. Tre’s ‘ohana and our family of firefighters, together with our community are at his side in prayer and spirit to help him get through the difficult days ahead of recovery. He’s not out of the woods yet, but every day brings hope and every day we offer our prayers to give him strength,” said Fire Chief Ventura.

Firefighter Evans-Dumaran has been with the Maui County Fire Department for over three years.

