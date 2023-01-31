2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs star Evan Mobley heading back to All-Star weekend

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 133-115. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley is part of All-Star weekend for the 2nd straight season.

The Cavs big man was picked for the Jordan Rising Stars game, just as he did a year ago as a rookie.

The Rising Stars event will be held Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a 3-game mini-tournament comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players.

Mobley, 21, is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds per game this season.

