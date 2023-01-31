Cavs star Evan Mobley heading back to All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley is part of All-Star weekend for the 2nd straight season.

The Cavs big man was picked for the Jordan Rising Stars game, just as he did a year ago as a rookie.

Evan Mobley was flying around last night on defense. All of these shot alterations happened over three minutes. pic.twitter.com/IrzOWjsE32 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 11, 2023

The Rising Stars event will be held Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a 3-game mini-tournament comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players.

2022-23 NBA Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City: pic.twitter.com/4jbg1Mo02d — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2023

Mobley, 21, is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds per game this season.

