Cavs star Evan Mobley heading back to All-Star weekend
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley is part of All-Star weekend for the 2nd straight season.
The Cavs big man was picked for the Jordan Rising Stars game, just as he did a year ago as a rookie.
The Rising Stars event will be held Friday Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. ET. It’s a 3-game mini-tournament comprised of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League players.
Mobley, 21, is averaging 15 points and 9 rebounds per game this season.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.