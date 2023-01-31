2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools

(The Urban Barber Association)
By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A barber is taking his trimmers on the go, and giving out haircuts at underserved schools.

Cleveland barber Waverly Willis describes a barber shop as a place where people can confide in each other.

“Every little kid wants to look fresh,” said Willis.

Willis is the Executive Director at the Urban Barber Association. His team has started giving haircuts at schools, and he’s continuing it during Black History Month, and beyond.

“The haircut is just bait to get them in the chair,” said Willis. “Part of getting them in the chair is they have to shake our hands. When they don’t do it properly we show them how to look in the person’s eye. Say your name with boldness, be proud of yourselves, and grip our hands a nice firm handshake.”

Willis is taking action, teaching confidence, and empowering the next generation.

“I asked them. What do they need from the adults in their life? And it’s very interesting because they said I need respect. One little kid said I want action,” said Willis.

For questions contact Willis at 216-253-4991 or Waverlywillis@gmail.com.

