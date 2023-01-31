2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland woman missing for 2 weeks, police say

Cleveland woman missing 2 weeks
(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 42-year-old Cleveland woman who has not been heard from for two weeks, according to the police report.

Police say Latonya Woods was reported missing Monday and is considered endangered.

A welfare check was called Monday where it was reported nobody had heard from her for two or three weeks and she had not shown up for work, officials say.

Police say a call to her cell phone went straight to voicemail, which is unusual for Woods.

According to police, Woods has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway says to approach with caution.

Anyone who sees Woods or knows her location is asked to call police at (216) 623-2755.

