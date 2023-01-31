2 Strong 4 Bullies
COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

