Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will return to full operation in February
The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will return to full operation in February
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks.

Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization.

The nonprofit says scenic excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park start again on March 4.

