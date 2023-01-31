Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is back in full operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad says it is back in full operation after four months of abbreviated work due to erosion near the tracks.

Tickets are available for the Cleveland Dinner and Event train, which will return Friday, according to the organization.

The nonprofit says scenic excursions through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park start again on March 4.

