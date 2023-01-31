E. 4th Street could be first area in Cleveland to have designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -E. 4th Street in Downtown Cleveland has long been known as the go-to place for good food and drinks.

And now after more than a year of planning, there’s a push to allow those beverages outside through designated outdoor refreshment areas (DORA), which would allow those 21 and older to sip outside in designated areas.

President & CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, Michael Deemer says the non-profit has been working on the proposal for close to a year and are ready to move forward. Cleveland City Council has to approve the legislation.

“Downtowns across Ohio have already been successfully utilizing this DORA tool to create a cool vibe in their Downtowns and it’s exactly what we need right now to encourage people to come Downtown live, work and play,” said Deemer.

Many of the businesses on E. 4th street are in support including the folks at Citizen Pie.

Employee Mitchelle Farmer says she’s excited about the prospect. The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down business and they’re all trying to recoup.

“I definitely think that especially because we are getting out of that time kind of sort of. Nobody wanted to go out then so bringing that to this street, everything those businesses lost, they’re going to gain back,” she said.

If there are no roadblocks and Cleveland City Council approves the legislation, the project could move forward just in time for this Summer 2023.

