CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Fall Out Boy announced their summer 2023 tour will be stopping at Blossom Music Center July 18.

The “So Much For (Tour) Dust” show will be supported by Bring Me The Horizon ad Carr.

Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Thursday.

General sale starts at 10 a.m. Friday.

