Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Johnson was shot in the torso.

Akron police said an unknown suspect or suspects approached the group during the vigil and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Two other victims were struck by gunfire, but survived their injuries.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on this case.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

