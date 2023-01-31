2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of an Akron man shot and killed during a vigil last summer is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Christopher Johnson, 30, was murdered on June 1, 2022 in the 800 block of Wall Street in Akron. This is in the city’s North Hill neighborhood.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Johnson was shot in the torso.

Akron police said an unknown suspect or suspects approached the group during the vigil and opened fire, before fleeing the scene.

Two other victims were struck by gunfire, but survived their injuries.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip if you have any information on this case.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

A Newburgh Heights police officer chases a teen suspect after crashing a stolen Kia
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
13-year-old boy fatally shot, 15-year-old boy injured in Bedford shooting, police say
13-year-old boy fatally shot, 15-year-old boy injured in Bedford shooting, police say
Euclid building has had no heat for months
Dozens of Euclid apartment tenants say they’ve been left without heat for months
Canton medical spa offering tattoo removal services for human trafficking survivors
Canton medical spa offering tattoo removal services for human trafficking survivors