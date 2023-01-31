Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns fan who threw a bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a September 2022 game is being placed in a Cleveland Municipal Court diversion program

At a hearing on Tuesday morning, Jeffery Miller, 51, of Rocky River, was approved for the Selective Intervention Program.

Jeffrey Miller ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

If Miller completes the court recommended class, the misdemeanor charge of aggravated disorderly conduct Intoxication will be dismissed at his July 24 hearing.

Miller hit Haslam during the Sept. 18, 2022 game at FirstEnergy Stadium against the New York Jets.

Haslam was not injured.

The Browns have already permanently banned Miller from attending games.

