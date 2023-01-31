2 Strong 4 Bullies
Frontier airlines announces Cleveland’s 1st nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins...
Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico(MGN)
By Juan Pablo López
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Frontier will be the only carrier directly connecting Cleveland and Puerto Rico starting on May 4, 2023.

The new service announcement comes on the same day Frontier launches its GoWild! Summer Pass, offering exclusive access to unlimited flights between the airline’s U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.

The pass is available for a limited time for $399 per person.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean with its beautiful beaches, rainforest, and historical sites,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines, in a press release.

With the new service, Frontier will serve 12 nonstop destinations from Cleveland with fares as low as $69.

“We’re thrilled to provide those in the greater Cleveland area with convenient nonstop service to San Juan.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

