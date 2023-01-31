2 Strong 4 Bullies
Funeral plans announced for John Adams, longtime Cleveland drummer, baseball fan

Mass to take place at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist downtown
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians announced funeral arrangements for legendary drummer John Adams who died Jan 30.

Calling Hours:

Friday, Feb 3

3-7 pm

Ferfolia Funeral Home 356 West Aurora Road

Sagamore Hills, OH 44067

Funeral Mass:

Saturday, Feb 4

10 am Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE.

Cleveland, OH 44114

In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to donate to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund. The 501c3 fund was created by John to financially support students, individuals, and organizations in the arts, including music, dance, visual and industrial art. Information on donating via check or PayPal can be found at www.johnjadamsscholarship.org.

