Gov. DeWine delivers annual State of the State address in Columbus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his 2023 edition of the State of the State in front of a joint session of the Ohio House today.

This is the first such joint session address since the pandemic.

In it DeWine is expected to detail the strength of the state as well as his priorities moving forward for his second term as the leader of the state.

DeWine will likely tout his most recent accomplishment of restocking the state’s “rainy day” fund to its highest level in state history.

With a recent deposit of $727 million, the emergency fund or Budget Stabilization Fund, now has a balance of $3.5 billion.

“We are delivering on our promises to Ohioans with conservative management and sound budgeting,” said Governor DeWine. “Businesses and investors can be assured that Ohio’s finances are in order, and we are planning for the long term. Filling up our rainy day fund is another way that we are showing strong results for our citizens.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.