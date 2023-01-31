Gunshot fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Report of shots fired inside Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University.

Cleveland police arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

