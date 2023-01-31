2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gunshot fired in downtown Cleveland apartment building

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Report of shots fired inside Milton Manor Apartments, located in the 2300 block of Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

Milton Manor is located across from Cleveland State University.

Cleveland police arrived on scene just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

