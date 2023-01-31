2 Strong 4 Bullies
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

