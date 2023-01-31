Lil Wayne brings ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ to Cleveland’s House of Blues
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lil Wayne will be hitting the stage in Cleveland this upcoming April, according to an announcement from House of Blues.
The rapper added Cleveland to his “Welcome To The Carter Tour”, playing the House of Blues downtown on April 28.
You can skip the lines with presale this Thursday at 10 a.m. with code: CHORUS.
General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
