Lil Wayne brings ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour’ to Cleveland’s House of Blues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lil Wayne will be hitting the stage in Cleveland this upcoming April, according to an announcement from House of Blues.

JUST ANNOUNCED!🔥 The one and only Lil Wayne is bringing the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour and he’s pulling up to House of... Posted by House of Blues Cleveland on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The rapper added Cleveland to his “Welcome To The Carter Tour”, playing the House of Blues downtown on April 28.

You can skip the lines with presale this Thursday at 10 a.m. with code: CHORUS.

General tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.