Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and the Canton location at Belden Village Mall permanently closed effective Monday, Jan. 30.

“We realized in late 2022, that a smaller restaurant group would be much better for us to manage regarding operations and guest experience, while setting ourselves up for future success,” says owner Matt Fish.

Cleveland Heights’ Melt Bar and Grilled to close permanently

The restaurant plans to unveil a new website in February and menu in March, announced in the press release.

“All other Melt Bar and Grilled locations throughout Northeast Ohio and Columbus remain open and are doing well,” says Fish.

