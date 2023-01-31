Northeast Ohio Weather: A cold day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass in place today. Mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures only around 20 degrees for most of us. You’ll be a few notches warmer in the Akron-Canton area. There will be some intervals of sun from time to time. Temperatures drop well into the teens and single digits tonight. These cold blasts will not hang around for long though. We have a couple of sunny days in the forecast as we say hello to February. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the 25 to 30 degree range. Milder on Thursday as we sneak back up to where we should be for the season. Another arctic front blows through Thursday night. Friday may very well be the coldest day of the week coming up.

