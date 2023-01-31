2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Several Geauga County fire departments battle Auburn Township house fire

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are fighting a house fire located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Bell Lane in Auburn Township.

There are several area fire departments providing mutual aid at the scene.

The fire started around 4:45 pm.

According to the Auburn Township Fire Department, there are no known injuries at this time.

19 News has a crew on the way and will provide more information when it is made available

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Gas Meter
Maple Heights condo tenants left in cold after gas bill goes unpaid
Condo gas shut off
Maple Heights condo tenants left in cold after gas bill goes unpaid
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools
E. 4th Street could be first area in Cleveland to have designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA)
E. 4th Street could be first area in Cleveland to have designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA)