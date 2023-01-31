Several Geauga County fire departments battle Auburn Township house fire

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews are fighting a house fire located in the 16500 block of Luck Bell Bell Lane in Auburn Township.

There are several area fire departments providing mutual aid at the scene.

The fire started around 4:45 pm.

According to the Auburn Township Fire Department, there are no known injuries at this time.

19 News has a crew on the way and will provide more information when it is made available

