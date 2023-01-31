Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility.
According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road.
As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests.
The victim received a minor injury during the incident, according to police.
Police said the suspect did not use a weapon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Garfield Heights police at (216)-475-1234.
