1 person dies in Akron apartment fire

(Source: Akron Fire Department)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday.

Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm.

When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved.

The fire was called under control at about 6:10 pm.

Three other people were transported to an area hospital.

Five adults and two children were displaced. Red Cross was notified.

Akron Police and Victims Assistance were on the scene to provide aid for residents.

There were no other injuries reported.

