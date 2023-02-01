2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

1st grader brings box of ammunition to Shaker Heights school

(Source: Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A first grader at Onaway Elementary School handed a classroom staff member a partial box of ammunition earlier this month, according to Shaker Heights Schools officials.

The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before dismissal.

Onaway Elementary School Principal Dora Bechtel said officials immediately called Shaker Heights police who responded to the school.

No weapon was found at the school and no students and staff were ever in danger, said Bechtel.

Bechtel added they have now increased security presence at the school.

Shaker Heights police will be joining the Onaway PTO Principal Chat on Feb. 27 to discuss gun safety in the community and other issues of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Independence chase
Independence police chase ends in a crash
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction nominees
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces 2023 induction nominees
(Source: Facebook)
Bay Village firefighter saves life of Hawaii firefighter
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say