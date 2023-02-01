1st grader brings box of ammunition to Shaker Heights school

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A first grader at Onaway Elementary School handed a classroom staff member a partial box of ammunition earlier this month, according to Shaker Heights Schools officials.

The incident happened on Jan. 17 in one of the schools first grade classrooms right before dismissal.

Onaway Elementary School Principal Dora Bechtel said officials immediately called Shaker Heights police who responded to the school.

No weapon was found at the school and no students and staff were ever in danger, said Bechtel.

Bechtel added they have now increased security presence at the school.

Shaker Heights police will be joining the Onaway PTO Principal Chat on Feb. 27 to discuss gun safety in the community and other issues of interest.

