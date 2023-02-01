2 Strong 4 Bullies
$40 Million rehab coming to I-490

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since its construction in the 90′s I-490 will be seeing a major rehab to fix the many problems on the interstate.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the $40M rehab would begin construction in 2024, completing in 2026. The project would see “a full depth reconstruction of I-490 for 2.3 miles, including drainage, lighting, and signage improvements. The project also includes the reconstruction of the interchange ramps at I-71, I-77, W. 7th St., and Broadway Ave”.

In addition to the major work, minor changes would come to the bridge over the Cuyahoga River with utility work done as well.

Two lanes of traffic in each side would remain open during construction with ramp closures expected.

The public comment period is currently open for the project, with more information available here.

