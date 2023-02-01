Canton man suspect in Columbus strip club murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old Canton man after police said he shot and killed a man at a strip club in Columbus Sunday.

Investigators said Travis Ingram Jr. is responsible for the shooting that left one man dead and three females injured.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Karl Court on a report of a shooting at the Doll House strip club around 2:30 am.

When police arrived they found the victim, 37-year-old Charles Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound, officers provided him first-aid until Columbus Fire arrived. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals to be treated. A fourth person was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

If you know the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-4730. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

