2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Canton man suspect in Columbus strip club murder

Columbus Police search for Canton man for Strip club murder
Columbus Police search for Canton man for Strip club murder(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police issued an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old Canton man after police said he shot and killed a man at a strip club in Columbus Sunday.

Investigators said Travis Ingram Jr. is responsible for the shooting that left one man dead and three females injured.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Karl Court on a report of a shooting at the Doll House strip club around 2:30 am.

When police arrived they found the victim, 37-year-old Charles Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound, officers provided him first-aid until Columbus Fire arrived. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to area hospitals to be treated. A fourth person was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.

If you know the whereabouts of this suspect, please contact the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-645-4730. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Andrew Jenkins
Missing 16-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Jan. 7
Anaiya Smith
Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28
Online survey to suggest future of Akron Innerbelt closes today
Online survey to suggest future of Akron Innerbelt closes today
Cold cases: Verlene Flenoy, Delores Furnace, Danita Landres and Terri Iverson. (Left to right).
Inside the mind of a serial killer: Could 4 cold cases be connected?