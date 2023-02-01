2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘I don’t like some of the negativity surrounding the group’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - J.B. Bickerstaff played defense Wednesday at Cavs practice, saying he doesn’t like “some of the negativity” surrounding his team after a tough loss to Miami.

Bickerstaff emphasized “building a team takes time” and highlighted the team’s youth and injury woes this season.

Cleveland is 5th in the East at 31-22 and hosts Memphis on Thursday.

The Grizzlies are 2nd in the West at 32-18.

