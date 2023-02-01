CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two men accused of breaking into an apartment and hitting the victim with a crow bar are on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crime happened in the area of West 98th Street and Lorain Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, according to police.

Police said surveillance video captured the suspects breaking into the victim’s apartment, hitting him with the crow bar, and then taking off on bicycles.

The suspects then crossed Lorain Avenue and headed north on West 98th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Cleveland burglars who hit victim with crowbar on the loose, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this aggravated burglary, call First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-016797 with your tips.

