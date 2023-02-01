2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland City Council members upset about living conditions at east side apartment complex

Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members are demanding the owners of the Shaker Boulevard Apartments to fix their “deplorable” living conditions.

The complex is located in the 12000 block of Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

Residents have complained of lack of heat, running water, major leaks, and rampant mold.

According to Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin, the owners have been charged with multiple violations of the city’s building code.

Griffin said the city is also now preparing to pursue civil actions against the owner.

The tenants in the building have formed a “distressed tenants” organization and are withholding their rent until the numerous problems are taken care of.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women to join their team to build a better...
Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new cadets
Funeral plans announced for John Adams, longtime Cleveland drummer, baseball fan
Funeral plans announced for John Adams, longtime Cleveland drummer, baseball fan
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game...
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman just indicted for rape in Ohio
1st grader brings box of ammunition to Shaker Heights school