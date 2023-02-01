Cleveland City Council members upset about living conditions at east side apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council members are demanding the owners of the Shaker Boulevard Apartments to fix their “deplorable” living conditions.

The complex is located in the 12000 block of Shaker Blvd. in Cleveland’s Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood.

Residents have complained of lack of heat, running water, major leaks, and rampant mold.

According to Cleveland Council President Blaine Griffin, the owners have been charged with multiple violations of the city’s building code.

Griffin said the city is also now preparing to pursue civil actions against the owner.

The tenants in the building have formed a “distressed tenants” organization and are withholding their rent until the numerous problems are taken care of.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.