Cleveland Heights neighbors in legal battle over outdoor pizza oven

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An outdoor pizza oven is at the center of a civil case out of Cleveland Heights.

In a lawsuit filed in July of 2021 in Cuyahoga County court, Brooks and Mika Jones said their house with smoke and fumes every time the outdoor pizza oven is used.

The complaint said nearby resident Paul Schambs constructed the oven in 2017, causing “intolerable” smoke and fumes multiple times since.

Court records said the oven is not regulated by the Cleveland Heights zoning ordinance because it is not considered a structure.

The Joneses addressed the issue with Schambs and homeowner Mary Lynne Newsome after their first use of the oven, according to the complaint, but its use did not stop.

The Joneses said the smoke and fumes fill multiple rooms of their house, including the kitchen, living room, family room and back porch.

According to the complaint, the lot between the two homes does not block the smoke from traveling into the Joneses residence.

The Joneses said the smoke has not only caused medical issues, including sore throats, headaches, burning eyes and dizziness, but that they have been forced to leave their house due to fumes at least 15 times.

