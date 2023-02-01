2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting.

According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar.

Cleveland police said officers are seeking to identify the two men pictured below:

Cleveland police release photos as shooting investigation continues
Cleveland police release photos as shooting investigation continues(Source: WOIO)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5518.

