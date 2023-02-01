2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police searching for missing 15-year-old Cleveland girl

Samari Ealom
Samari Ealom(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj and Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 15-year-old Samari Ealom who is missing.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes, black braids, and a nose ring.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see Ealom or know where she may be.

