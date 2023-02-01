2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with a Hyundai or Kia

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police is issuing free steering wheel locks to city residents with a Hyundai or Kia due to the rise in car thefts across Northeast Ohio.

Here are the requirements the GHPD listed to obtain a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

  • Provide a driver’s license or any document with your Garfield Heights address on it
  • Proof of registration
  • Owning a 2011-2021 Hyundai or Kia that uses a key to start the ignition

Those with a Hyundai or Kia that uses a push start ignition do not qualify for a steering wheel lock.

The steering wheel locks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

Come to the Garfield Heights Police Department lobby and see the Records Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday to puck up your steering wheel lock with the required documents.

Those who need help obtaining one of these locks outside of those hours may email bmccuneghpd@outlook.com or call GHPD at 216-475-1234 and ask to speak with Ofc. B. Crespo.

GHPD issued the following statement:

“We are aware that there are ways around these locks. However, these wheel locks are a good deterrent and beneficial to have. Hyundai is set to release an upcoming software update in March to help their customers with the rise in thefts.

Remember to lock your vehicles and remove all personal belongings!”

