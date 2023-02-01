Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an ATM in the 5200 block of Memphis Avenue at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 21, said police.

Police said he then pointed a gun at a woman’s face and told her, “give me everything you got.”

She handed money over to the suspect, according to police.

The suspect then began shooting at the car several times, said police.

Police said the suspect made her get out of the car before he drove off in it.

Another police agency later found the car, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Gonzalez at 216-623-2742 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

