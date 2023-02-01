INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle during a police chase.

An Independence Police Chase ends in a crash on State Street at the I-480E entrance ramp. A 27 year old male was transported in custody to Metro Medical Health Center in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/Gqlifo0P7q — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 1, 2023

According to Independence police, the chase started near Rockside Road and I-77 and ended with the crash at the I-480 entrance ramp at State Road around 2 a.m.

No officers were injured.

The driver’s name and condition have not been released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.