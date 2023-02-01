Independence police chase ends in a crash
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle during a police chase.
According to Independence police, the chase started near Rockside Road and I-77 and ended with the crash at the I-480 entrance ramp at State Road around 2 a.m.
No officers were injured.
The driver’s name and condition have not been released.
