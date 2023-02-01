2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kent man sentenced to 24 years in prison for child pornography crimes

Paul D. Bukovac
Paul D. Bukovac(Kent Police)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Kent man will spend a minimum of 24 years in prison for pandering illicit photos from minors by posing as a minor online.

Paul Bukovac was sentenced in Portage County court Monday, according to records obtained by 19 News.

Paul D. Bukovac
Paul D. Bukovac(Kent Police)

In a sentencing memorandum filed to the court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Connie Lewandowski outlined the details of the case.

According to the court document, the charges started with a 15-year-old in California, who handed over the social media usernames used by Bukovac to contact his victims.

The usernames traced back to Bukovac’s home address in Kent, according to the filing.

The filing says the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department notified the Kent Police Department in July of 2021, and a search warrant for Bukovac’s residence was issued in December 2021.

Kent man arrested for child pornography crimes with victims 5-15 years old

Police found that Bukovac was in possession of over 1,000 files of child pornography, including 74 on a MicroSD and 25 that were extracted from his personal devices, according to the court document.

Messages between Bukovac and his victims showed he would extort them, threaten to expose them or hurt their families if they did not do what he asked, according to the court document.

In the filing, Prosecutor Connie Lewandowski recommended maximum consecutive sentences and a Tier II Sex Offender registration.

The prosecutor’s office says Bukovac was found guilty of 10 felony counts of pandering sexually oriented involving a minor and seven felony counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

The first four counts will be served consecutively, with a minimum sentence of six years per offense.

Counts five through 10 will be served concurrently.

Paul D. Bukovac
Paul D. Bukovac(Kent Police)

