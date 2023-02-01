2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in parking lot of Mentor hotel

(Source: Viewer)
(Source: Viewer)((Source: Viewer))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A man visiting from out-of-state was shot in the parking lot of a hotel Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Emerald Court.

Mentor police said the 30-year-old victim told them he was sitting in his vehicle when two men in a white sedan shot him.

The victim’s vehicle was struck several times and the victim was shot in the left arm.

After the shooting, the victim drove through several other parking lots before entering a local business to ask for help.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects fled the scene and remain on the loose.

