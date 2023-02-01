Missing 16-year-old Cleveland boy last seen Jan. 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Andrew Jenkins, who has been missing since Jan. 7.

Jenkins was last seen on that date in the 10220 block of Joan Avenue wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans, according to police.

He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 165 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit at 216-623-2536 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Andrew Jenkins (Cleveland Police First District)

