Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Anaiya Smith.

Smith was was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to police.

Police said she went out and has not returned.

Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Anaiya Smith (South Euclid Police)

