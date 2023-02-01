2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28

Anaiya Smith
Anaiya Smith(South Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Anaiya Smith.

Smith was was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to police.

Police said she went out and has not returned.

Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

