Missing 16-year-old South Euclid girl last seen Jan. 28
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - South Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Anaiya Smith.
Smith was was last seen by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, according to police.
Police said she went out and has not returned.
Call the South Euclid Police Department at 216-381-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.