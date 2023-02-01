Northeast Ohio Weather: Another arctic blast arrives Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some lake effect clouds around this morning, especially east of Cleveland. There could also be some flurries as well. A shifting wind to more of a southwest direction will allow the clouds to lift north. A good deal of sun for all areas this afternoon. High temperatures today in the 25 to 30 degree range. Tomorrow will be fairly sunny as well. Temperatures back closer to normal for the season. A big change happens Thursday night as an arctic front will be tracking through. You can expect a burst of snow with the front itself. A strong northwest wind sets up with gusts over 30 mph. Temperatures crash well into the teens by Friday morning and we won’t see much recovery at all during the day. Wind chills below zero at times. Lake effect snow will be in the area. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in far northeast Ohio. The arctic air mass does retreat this weekend.

