Ohio State Highway Patrol looking for new cadets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for men and women to join their team to build a better tomorrow, according to a press release sent out Tuesday.

Interested applicants must go through a physical and written test before being selected for the Patrol’s Training Academy in Columbus, officials say.

“The training our cadets receive sets them up for a successful and rewarding career with the Patrol,” says Captain Jerrod A. Savidge, Bucyrus District commander.

Academy training lasts six paid months where cadets will receive college-level instruction in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation, according to the press release.

The release also says cadets will also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and more.

Officials say those interested must be 21-years-old at the time of graduation from the academy and must enter the academy before their 40 birthday.

Those interested in a position with the Patrol should contact a District recruitment liaison or their local post to learn about any opportunities.

