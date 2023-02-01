Ohio State’s Ryan Day: ‘We’re not gonna overrreact’ to Peach Bowl loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ryan Day officially welcomed 19 signees on National Letter of Intent Day Wednesday and insists “we’re not gonna overreact” to the Peach Bowl loss to Georgia.

“I know it’s motivating to our guys,” said Day, who’s now 45-6 in five seasons leading the Buckeyes.

Day also discussed the QB battle to replace C.J. Stroud, where Kyle McCoy and Devin Brown are expected to square off.

Also Brian Hartline, promoted from WR coach to offensive coordinator, will be allowed to call some plays during spring practice. “We’ll decide that here in the next few months probably,” said Day.

The OSU spring game is April 15 and the season opener is Sept. 2 at Indiana.

