Online survey to suggest future of Akron Innerbelt closes today

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is the last day to share input on the future development of a section of the Akron Innerbelt near the city’s downtown.

“Lately I’ve been hearing rumors but I still don’t know what they’re going to do,” Scott Shepard, owner of Time Traveler records near the Innerbelt, said.

The original road was designed to connect I-76 and I-77 to State Route 8 and the rest of the city of Akron. Construction began in the 1970s, and it displaced hundreds of residents in largely Black communities. In 2018, the section of the Innerbelt owned by the city, which runs between Market and Exchange Streets, was closed.

Now, Summer Hall, Akron’s Community Outreach coordinator, hopes the closure can be an opportunity for change.

“We can’t change the past, we can’t change history,” she said. “All we can do is look forward and try to make a difference and make a change, and make sure we don’t do this again.”

Shepard says he’s heard of a few ideas for the site, but nothing has materialized.

“I heard a couple of years ago that they were going to put a park there, and I thought that was a little bit strange, but then I didn’t see anything happen,” he explained. “Then they actually repaved part of it so I guess they changed their minds.”

Hall explains it will take time for the city to analyze every submission. In the meantime, Shepard will keep his options open: “Wouldn’t be a bad thing on a hot summer day to walk down there if there is a park.”

