Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman just indicted for rape in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game...
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(Doug Murray | AP)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just announced Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Sills is from Sarahsville, which is in east central Ohio, but is also an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The indictment stems from an incident in December of 2019, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.

The incident was immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was started.

The information was then presented by special prosecutors to a grand jury who agreed to one charge of rape and one kidnapping.

The Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

