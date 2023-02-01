Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman just indicted for rape in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost just announced Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Sills is from Sarahsville, which is in east central Ohio, but is also an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The indictment stems from an incident in December of 2019, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will.

The incident was immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was started.

The information was then presented by special prosecutors to a grand jury who agreed to one charge of rape and one kidnapping.

The Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16.

