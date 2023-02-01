Proposals being taken for ‘golden’ piece of property in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The city of Cleveland is now accepting proposals for a piece of property ripe for development in the Gordon Square Arts District.

The more than two acre lot on the intersection of W. 74th and Detroit Rd. used to be the home of the Watterson-Lake school.

The school will be demolished by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and then handed over to the city for development.

But instead of just letting developers do whatever they want with the property the city, lead by Councilmember Jenny Spencer, decided to invest money into a pilot project to see what the neighborhood wanted in its place.

In the fall of 2021 a firm reached out to many in the neighborhood, held pop-up sessions and even went door to door to resident and business owners.

The result was an extremely comprehensive “Site Engagement Report.”

The report shows neighbors identified five areas of concern they want the next project to encapsulate:

Public Access

Housing

Community Character

Amenities

Parking

