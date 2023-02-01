2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Skate with Oscar Meyer wieners at Cleveland Public Square!

You’ve seen Oscar Meyer wieners in hot dog buns, but have you seen them on ice?
Skate with Oscar Meyer wieners at Cleveland Public Square!
Skate with Oscar Meyer wieners at Cleveland Public Square!(Cleveland Public Square)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Square has a question for you: “Want to skate with a wiener?”

If the answer is yes, then go to the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square on Feb. 3!

The Oscar Meyer weiners will be ice skating from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

It wouldn’t be a “doggone good time” there without the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, so the crowd-favorite on four wheels will be there too.

Those who don’t want to show off their moves on the ice can just check out the Weinermobile during that time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Manuel Maldonado
Ashtabula police search for missing 21-year-old man since Jan. 23
Family offers reward for information on Akron man’s murder
(Source: MGN)
33-year-old woman dies after shooting in Warrensville Heights
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland barber taking shop on the road, giving haircuts at schools