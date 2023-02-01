Skate with Oscar Meyer wieners at Cleveland Public Square!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Square has a question for you: “Want to skate with a wiener?”

If the answer is yes, then go to the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square on Feb. 3!

The Oscar Meyer weiners will be ice skating from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

It wouldn’t be a “doggone good time” there without the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, so the crowd-favorite on four wheels will be there too.

Those who don’t want to show off their moves on the ice can just check out the Weinermobile during that time.

