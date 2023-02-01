2 Strong 4 Bullies
Slavic Village woman mentors young girls through education: ‘Every day we are making history’

By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Slavic Village woman is making a difference this Black History Month by mentoring young girls.

She’s made it her mission share the legacies left behind by iconic civil rights leaders, while teaching the girls to become trailblazers themselves.

Marnetta Lewis runs a faith-based development program for young women called Diamonds in the Rough.

Tavionna Harris, Lewis’ granddaughter, is learning about the tremendous work of civil rights leaders who came before her.

“I know about Martin Luther King,” the 8-year-old told 19 News in an interview.

Lewis said the girls are given the tools to lead them down a successful path.

The program also teaches students the history of where they come from.

“I feel like a lot of our children don’t understand the significance of people’s blood, sweat and tears,” Lewis said. “Every day is Black History Month, because every day we are making history.”

Lewis is putting an emphasis on education, similar to civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It was against the law for us to know how to read and write, so education is very necessary,” Lewis said. “You can lose things. But what you know, they cannot take from you.”

Harris proudly said she is committed to creating her own Black history and continuing her grandmother’s work.

“I’m going to take over this place,” Harris said of her grandmother’s business.

