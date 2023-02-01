2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for man accused of killing 15-year-old Akron boy

(Source: 19 News)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial is underway in Summit County Court of Common Pleas for the man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy in 2022.

D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the May 24,, 2022 murder of Jerry Davis.

D'Lawrence Scott
D'Lawrence Scott((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Davis was murdered in the 1000 block of Biruta St. in Akron.

Akron police said Scott got into a verbal altercation with a woman at that home and Davis stepped in to defend the woman.

Scott then allegedly went to a car parked outside, grabbed a gun and shot Davis.

Scott’s father then allegedly drove them both away from the crime scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Scott on May 26, 2022 inside a car near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Kinsman Road. U.S. Marshals said Scott was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle, which was being driven by his father.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

