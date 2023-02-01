2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim carjacked outside of Garfield Heights senior living facility, police say

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police say a 71-year-old woman was carjacked Saturday outside a senior living facility.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at Jennings on Granger Road.

As of Tuesday, police said there are no arrests.

The victim received a minor injury during the incident, according to police.

Police said the suspect did not use a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Garfield Heights police at (216)-475-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

