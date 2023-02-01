2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Women of the Wolstein Center chasing a championship

The Vikings are 19-3 overall
CSU WBB
CSU WBB(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State Women’s basketball team is putting the city on notice and they have the resume to back it up.

The Vikings are currently 19-3 overall and sit tied at first in the Horizon league.

Not to mention, in the middle of November to January, the team went on a 16-game win streak.

“They really want to be successful and they’ve learned over the years how to go about doing that way before getting on the court and that’s given us a much better chance to be successful on the court,” Vikings head coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “It’s a committed group that’s together and they really believe in themselves.”

It shows.

The women of the Wolstein Center are one game shy of having their third 20-win campaign over the last four seasons.

The Vikings have spent a lot of time improving team chemistry away from the court and because of that, they are seeing success.

“There’s not a player in our program who hasn’t developed,” Kielsmeier said when detailing how his players have made strides this season.

With eight games left in the regular season, the Vikings are focused on one common goal: chasing a championship.

Cleveland State women’s basketball is back in action on Thursday, February 2 against Robert Morris at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call during the first half of an NBA...
Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff: ‘I don’t like some of the negativity surrounding the group’
(Source: Kent State Website)
Kent State pulls away in 2nd half, cruises past CMU
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, and guard Darius Garland slap hands in the second...
Cavs star Evan Mobley heading back to All-Star weekend
Jeffrey Miller (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Fan who threw bottle at Browns owner being placed in court diversion program