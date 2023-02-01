Women of the Wolstein Center chasing a championship

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State Women’s basketball team is putting the city on notice and they have the resume to back it up.

The Vikings are currently 19-3 overall and sit tied at first in the Horizon league.

Not to mention, in the middle of November to January, the team went on a 16-game win streak.

“They really want to be successful and they’ve learned over the years how to go about doing that way before getting on the court and that’s given us a much better chance to be successful on the court,” Vikings head coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “It’s a committed group that’s together and they really believe in themselves.”

It shows.

The women of the Wolstein Center are one game shy of having their third 20-win campaign over the last four seasons.

The Vikings have spent a lot of time improving team chemistry away from the court and because of that, they are seeing success.

“There’s not a player in our program who hasn’t developed,” Kielsmeier said when detailing how his players have made strides this season.

With eight games left in the regular season, the Vikings are focused on one common goal: chasing a championship.

Cleveland State women’s basketball is back in action on Thursday, February 2 against Robert Morris at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.