19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Dangerous cold arrives tonight; below zero wind chills through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunny and milder today. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. A southwest wind at 15-30 mph will make for windy conditions, especially this afternoon. The team is tracking an arctic front that will roll through this evening. We will get a burst of snow with it. The snow could be briefly intense and drop a quick coating. Temperatures will crash through the 20s and teens tonight. A strong northwest wind develops with gusts over 35 mph at times. Temperatures by morning will be around 10 degrees. We won’t recover much tomorrow. Wind chills will be below zero during the day tomorrow. Lake effect snow bands will be in the area. The best chance of accumulating lake snow expected to be east of Cleveland. We will have to see if a sustained snow squall or two can organize. You’ll have sunny breaks in between the snow bands. This will be a quick shot of arctic air. Moderating temperatures in the forecast this weekend.

